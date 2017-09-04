× 47th Annual Labor Day Regatta

LOCK HAVEN — Labor Day weekend in Lock Haven means it’s time for the Jaycees annual Regatta boat races.

“The Regatta is definitely a Lock Haven tradition. If you don’t go to the Regatta, I mean as they say, you gotta Regatta!” said Kim Fisher of Lock Haven.

This is the 47th year The Jaycees, a young person’s leadership group, has put on the end of the summer bash in downtown Lock Haven. This year more than 500 boats made it in for the weekend races. It’s a record for the organization.

“The boaters they come from all over the U.S. They look forward to coming to Lock Haven. They love the atmosphere, the people watching them race. It’s just an all package deal that works very well together,” said Duwayne Kunes, Lock Haven Area Jaycees.

“Well I’m not much for the boats, but I really like all of the food options that there are, and I love that they have a lot of local vendors, so you’re supporting local businesses, which I like to do,” Fisher added.

The event is free for everyone. The Jaycees hope to raise up to $15,000 through food sales.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. Unfortunately, Hurricane Harvey came through Saturday. It rained most of the day. We’ve had two beautiful days,” said Kunes.

“We had rain yesterday, but it cleared up in enough time to come down and have some fun,” said Fisher.

With the 47th annual Regatta now in the books, planning will start soon for the 48th.