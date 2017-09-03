Rachael Tirjan scored four goals and the Wallenpaupack girls soccer team beat Holy Cross 9-1 in the championship game of the Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic to repeat as tournament champions.
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title
