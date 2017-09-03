LIVE High School Football Scores

Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Claims Kotula Tournament Title

Posted 11:11 pm, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 11:30PM, September 3, 2017

Rachael Tirjan scored four goals and the Wallenpaupack girls soccer team beat Holy Cross 9-1 in the championship game of the Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic to repeat as tournament champions.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s