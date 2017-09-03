Volunteers Needed to Load Supplies for Harvey Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE -- A business in Luzerne County trying to help Hurricane Harvey victims is so overwhelmed it needs volunteers.

For six straight days, the owner of the Grease Monkey Garage in Swoyersville has been collecting dry food and cleaning supplies.

Joe Russell plans to bring three trucks to one of the large shelters in Texas. But with so many donations, Russell needs volunteers to help pack supplies.

"When this happened, I had to do something. My heart was bursting. I just got to give back," said Reno Johnson of Monroeton.

Russell hopes to leave for Texas Monday after getting the supplies loaded.