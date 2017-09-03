Rally to Defend DACA in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- People gathered on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre today to defend the DACA program.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a policy started by the Obama administration in 2012.

It protects those who came to the U.S. illegally as children, referred to as Dreamers, and gives them permits to stay for two years.

President Trump has said he would decide on Tuesday whether or not to end the program.

The possible deportation of thousands of immigrants who came to this country as children has many around the country feeling betrayed.

"No one should be fearful that their family is gonna be taken away. No one should be fearful that when they come to this country and be part of it and work hard that they should be chastised for it. That's why I'm here. We're America. We don't do that to our own," said Angel Jirau of Wilkes-Barre.

Trump recently said, "I love Dreamers."

The president's announcement was supposed to be over the holiday weekend but was pushed back.