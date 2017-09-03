LIVE High School Football Scores

Rally to Defend DACA in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:46 pm, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42PM, September 3, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- People gathered on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre today to defend the DACA program.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is a policy started by the Obama administration in 2012.

It protects those who came to the U.S. illegally as children, referred to as Dreamers, and gives them permits to stay for two years.

President Trump has said he would decide on Tuesday whether or not to end the program.

The possible deportation of thousands of immigrants who came to this country as children has many around the country feeling betrayed.

"No one should be fearful that their family is gonna be taken away. No one should be fearful that when they come to this country and be part of it and work hard that they should be chastised for it. That's why I'm here. We're America. We don't do that to our own," said Angel Jirau of Wilkes-Barre.

Trump recently said, "I love Dreamers."

The president's announcement was supposed to be over the holiday weekend but was pushed back.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s