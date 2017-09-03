LIVE High School Football Scores

Pregnant Woman, 2 Children Dead After Fire

Posted 4:38 pm, September 3, 2017, by

HAMBURG — A pregnant woman and her two children were found dead after fire destroyed their home.

The fire broke out just before midnight Saturday on South Fourth Street in Hamburg, Berks County.

Crews from multiple departments helped put out the flames.

State police said once the fire was out, crews found the bodies of a pregnant woman and her 5-year-old and 2-year-old children.

Authorities say their father escaped through a bedroom window. He was taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s