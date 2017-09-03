× Pregnant Woman, 2 Children Dead After Fire

HAMBURG — A pregnant woman and her two children were found dead after fire destroyed their home.

The fire broke out just before midnight Saturday on South Fourth Street in Hamburg, Berks County.

Crews from multiple departments helped put out the flames.

State police said once the fire was out, crews found the bodies of a pregnant woman and her 5-year-old and 2-year-old children.

Authorities say their father escaped through a bedroom window. He was taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating what caused the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.