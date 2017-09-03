Penn State Offense So More Than Just Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley looked like the Heisman Trophy candidate many tabbed him to be this season in the season opener against Akron. He finished 226 total yards and two touchdowns, but 17 touches isn't a work-horse load by any means. The Nittany Lions showed a balanced, and sometimes creative attack on offense and that's what they like most. They don't force anything, even if they have Barkley in the back field.
