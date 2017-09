Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton is a part of the La Festa Italiana tradition.

Fr. Robert Morlin, a Dunmore native and now the bishop of the Diocese of Madison, Wisconsin was the celebrant.

The festival on Courthouse Square in Scranton wraps up Monday evening. Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday night at 10 p.m.