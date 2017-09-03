Heartbreaking Photo Shows Police Officer Saying Goodbye to K-9 Partner

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Heartbreaking pictures show a Connecticut police officer saying goodbye to his sick K-9 partner.

Middletown police posted the photos to the department’s Facebook page on Friday after Officer Michael D’Aresta made the “toughest decision any K-9 handler dreads making.”

According to police, K-9 Hunter had been sick for several days. When tests showed that Hunter had an aggressive form of liver cancer, the recommendation was made that Hunter be euthanized.

Officer D’Aresta and Hunter had been worked together since 2007, the post said.

“Hunter and Officer D’Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you’ve done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D’Aresta and his family,” the Facebook post read.

D’Aresta and Hunter were not alone, fellow officers stood and saluted as the two made their way into Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital.