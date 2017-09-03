GDS Fair Wrapping Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- The dreary weather couldn't keep fair goers indoors in part of Wayne County.

Sunday was the final day of the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland.

The 10-day agricultural fair featured delicious food, rides, and competitions.

People came from near and far to check out everything there was to offer.

"We are personally extremely excited. We heard there is a frog jump. My bet is on lane number three, so that's very exciting," said Kaitlyn Weiss from England.

This is the 100th year for the GDS Fair.