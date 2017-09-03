LIVE High School Football Scores

GDS Fair Wrapping Up

Posted 6:48 pm, September 3, 2017, by

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- The dreary weather couldn't keep fair goers indoors in part of Wayne County.

Sunday was the final day of the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland.

The 10-day agricultural fair featured delicious food, rides, and competitions.

People came from near and far to check out everything there was to offer.

"We are personally extremely excited. We heard there is a frog jump. My bet is on lane number three, so that's very exciting," said Kaitlyn Weiss from England.

This is the 100th year for the GDS Fair.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s