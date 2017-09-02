Weather Not Keeping Crowds Away at La Festa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Cool weather and a little rain did not dampen the spirit of La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton.

There are 80 vendors serving Italian food on Courthouse Square in Scranton for the annual celebration.

A number of musical acts are performing as well, including a tribute to Dean Martin, who would have turned 100 this year.

But the biggest draw is the food.

"I like the homemade authentic Italian food. Be happy to be Italian for a day," said Nancy Fioretti of Williamsport.

La Festa continues until 11 p.m. Saturday night and resumes Sunday with Mass in Italian at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Cathedral.