Susquehanna Holds Off Lycoming 7-6 to Claim Stagg Hat

Posted 6:44 pm, September 2, 2017, by

The Susquehanna football team beat Lycoming 7-6 in the season opener for both teams. With the win, the River Hawks reclaim the Stagg Hat trophy.

