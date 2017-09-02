LIVE High School Football Scores

No. 5 Scranton Prep Blanks Coughlin, 42-0

Posted 6:42 pm, September 2, 2017, by

The 5th-ranked Scranton Prep football team beat Coughlin 42-0. The win marks the Cavaliers' second straight shut out win to start the season.

