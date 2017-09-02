Jersey Shore was stunned by Bellefonte last week and will be looking for a season reset against Mifflinburg.
Jersey Shore vs Mifflinburg
-
Faithful Gather for ‘Jersey Shore for Jesus’
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Hospital Merger Approved
-
Ray of Light 2017: Jersey Shore Area Cinderella
-
Home Under Renovation Ripped by Flames
-
-
Super 16: Team #4 Jersey Shore Bulldogs
-
Police Searching for Alleged Bank Robber in Lycoming County
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Teacher Charged with Indecent Assault
-
Bacteria Levels Close Some New Jersey Beaches
-
-
Man Who Claimed He Had Amnesia Found to be Lying to Police in Lycoming County
-
Early Morning Fire Damaged Barn in Lycoming County
-
Husband Accused of Killing Wife, Setting Home on Fire with Their Child Inside