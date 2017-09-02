Jamming at Cornstock Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP -- Some people are spending this Labor Day weekend celebrating folk and bluegrass music at a park in Wyoming County.

This is the fifth year of the Cornstock Festival at LazyBrook Park near Tunkhannock.

Organizers say not only does the festival preserve acoustic music for generations, but some of the best bluegrass artists make the trip to the event.

"It is such a wonderful, high caliber event for the entertainment and for the location and really just gratitude for the people putting on Cornstock," said Greg Pelly of Thompson.

The event also gives bluegrass fans a chance to get banjo, mandolin, and guitar lessons from some professional musicians.