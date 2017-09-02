× In Your Neighborhood

Pocono Cupcake Challenge

The Pocono Cupcake Challenge is in Monroe County. This is a public, family event to benefit The United Way of Monroe County and held on the Grand Lawn at The Historic Shawnee Inn on Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon – 3:00 p.m. Volunteers bake and donate cupcakes to be judged, and given awards in different categories. It’s free to attend. It’s a $10 donation for 4 cupcake tickets. Entry Form or Sponsorship Form can be mailed or emailed to events@shawneeinn.com; mailed submissions must be sent to: The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, c/o Melissa Owen, P.O. Box 67, Shawnee on Delaware, PA 18356.

10th Annual Bell’ Italia Festival

The Annual Bell’ Italia Festival is in Hazleton. The Festival has free admission with delicious food, entertainment, and fun for all ages. Festival food featured is Italian, Polish and American favorites. The Festival is at the Hazle Township Community Park, Community Park Blvd., on Sept. 16 & 17: Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.