Honoring Valley View Football Coaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHBALD -- Valley View High School football fans honored two legendary football coaches in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Frank Pazzaglia, 75, coached at Valley View for 38 years where his teams won more than 300 games and where he instilled the phrase "hustle, hustle, hustle" in every one of his players.

Fans also honored the late Tom Krempansky, who was Pazzaglia's assistant at Valley View for several years.

Pazzaglia says both men made sure all Valley View football players took their school work seriously.

"A young athlete out there should realize no matter how talented he is, schools have requirements and if he's multi-talented and not doing his job in class he is going to suffer. So the message is they better do what they have to do in school as well as on the field," Pazzaglia said.

Proceeds from the celebration, held at the Archbald Athletic Club Field in Archbald, will help to establish a scholarship in the names of Coach Pazzaglia and Coach Krempasky.