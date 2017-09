Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Flames tore through a home in Luzerne County leaving one family without a place to live.

The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday on South Fulton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Crews on scene managed to put out the blaze but not before it caused some damage to neighboring homes.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is helping the family whose home is now a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.