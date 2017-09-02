LIVE High School Football Scores

Bucknell Defense Dominates Marist, 45-6

Posted 11:43 pm, September 2, 2017, by

Colin Jonov returned an interception for a touchdown, Blake Fletcher recovered a fumble for another and the Bucknell football team opened the 2017 season win a 45-6 win over Marist.

