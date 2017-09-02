× Body of Missing Temple University Student Found in Wayne County

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP — Investigators said the body of a missing Temple student was found in Wayne County.

Jenna Burleigh, 22, was last seen leaving a bar near Temple University in Philadelphia around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man suspected in her disappearance drove to Wayne County this weekend. That led police to a home in a gated community near Hawley.

Investigators say it is the home of the grandmother of Joshua Hupperterz. Police say he was the last person seen with Burleigh.

Police said Saturday they discovered Burleigh’s body on the grandmother’s property in Wayne County. There is no word how she died.

Burleigh is a commuter student from Lower Salford Township in Montgomery County. Her friends and family had been trying to reach her around the clock and when they could not, many feared the worst.

Hupperterz has been taken into custody and taken back to Philadelphia. So far, no charges have been filed.