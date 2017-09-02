LIVE High School Football Scores

BMX Benefit for Griffith Family

Posted 10:29 pm, September 2, 2017, by

NEWTON TOWNSHIP -- A community came together to support a family that recently lost everything in a fire.

Friends, family, and BMX riders came from all over to Cedar BMX Park near Clarks Summit. They gathered to raise money for the Griffith family.

Anne Griffith and her seven children lost their home to a fire this summer.

She owns the Mess Hall near Moscow. It's a restaurant with a military theme and a history of supporting veterans' charities.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to give back to somebody who gives so much to their community and helping veterans. It's nice to see all the riders come out to support the family and this great cause," said Christina Hitchcock of Madison Township.

All the money raised at the event is going to the Griffith family to help them get back on their feet.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s