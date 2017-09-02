BMX Benefit for Griffith Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP -- A community came together to support a family that recently lost everything in a fire.

Friends, family, and BMX riders came from all over to Cedar BMX Park near Clarks Summit. They gathered to raise money for the Griffith family.

Anne Griffith and her seven children lost their home to a fire this summer.

She owns the Mess Hall near Moscow. It's a restaurant with a military theme and a history of supporting veterans' charities.

"It's a great opportunity to be able to give back to somebody who gives so much to their community and helping veterans. It's nice to see all the riders come out to support the family and this great cause," said Christina Hitchcock of Madison Township.

All the money raised at the event is going to the Griffith family to help them get back on their feet.