Bloomsburg Falls to Stonehill 44-28 in Opener

Chris Paulubinsky of Shenandoah Valley went 19-37 for 265 yards and two touchdowns, but the Bloomsburg football team lost to Stonehill 44-28 in the opener for both teams.

