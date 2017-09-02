The Annual All Saints Academy 5K and Kids Run celebrates the life of Lenny Zupon. September 23rd at McDade Park in Scranton.
All Saints Academy Good Morning PA
-
25th Annual Hook O’Malley 5K
-
Future State Troopers Shine at Camp Cadet
-
Summertime Festival Season Underway Across Northeastern PA
-
Children Chow Down on Free Summer Lunches at Wilkes-Barre Parks
-
Car Show, Walk Benefit RSD Research
-
-
WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 8: How To Get Involved
-
Kernels of Knowledge for Kids: It’s ‘Tasty Thursdays’
-
McDade Park Turns 40
-
Celebrating Heritage and Skill in Scranton
-
Go Joe 20: Day 5
-
-
Duryea at Dusk Kicks off for a Cure
-
Getting Creative to Watch Eclipse
-
Saint Clair Adding Hometown Heroes to Its Streets