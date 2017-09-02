7th Annual Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYWOOD UNIVERSITY -- Some area athletes went head to head in a soccer tournament in Lackawanna County.

The two-day tournament held at Marywood University honors, a Holy Cross soccer player who was killed in a car crash in 2011.

This is the seventh year for the Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic.

Money raised from the tournament goes toward the Jamie Kotula Foundation, which has hauled in more than a quarter-million dollars in scholarships and donations to families who have faced similar tragedies.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned Sunday.