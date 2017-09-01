× Trashcan Takeover to Beautify Downtown Scranton

SCRANTON — Folks are beautifying downtown Scranton on this first Friday in September.

Owners of several floral businesses left their artistic touch in an unexpected place — they participated in a “trashcan takeover.”

Beauty in an unexpected place! If you're headed to Scranton's #FirstFriday check out the #TrashcanTakeover pic.twitter.com/99t1Zk48fo — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 1, 2017

Using donated flowers, the florists made beautiful floral arrangements out of trash cans in downtown Scranton to celebrate First Friday.

“It’s a trashcan takeover!” said Josh Mast of Posh Scranton. “So, it’s perfect weather today to be outside and the flowers should all last, and there’s five different designers around town taking over trash cans.”

These trash containers turned works of art can be seen at six locations downtown: