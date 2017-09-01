Theft from Vehicles Caught on Camera in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG — A man was caught on camera breaking into cars parked near East Stroudsburg University in Monroe County.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday along Normal Street, just across from ESU’S SciTech building.

The thief made off with a book bag from one of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Stroudsburg University Police Department at 570-422-3064.

