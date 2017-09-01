× The Great Italian Get-together in Scranton

COURTHOUSE SQUARE — Downtown Scranton will welcome thousands of people this weekend for a Labor Day tradition. Courthouse Square transforms for the annual La Festa Italiana.

The 42nd annual La Festa Italiana runs through Monday and organizers are counting on a big crowd to help them make a big impact for people in need.

The tables and tents are set up, the sandwich rolls are sliced, the onions diced, and Courthouse Square in Scranton is ready to welcome thousands of people to the annual La Festa Italiana.

“I love La Festa,” said Dan Figura of Honesdale “This is probably my favorite weekend of the year, get out and see thousands of people, and sell a couple sandwiches.”

The festival hosts vendors from our area, including Dan Figura, concessions, and dozens more from other states.

Perhaps the most local is Da Vinci Pizza on Linden Street. They’ll serve pizza in the store and on the street all weekend. That means an unfathomable amount of pizza dough.

“Oh, it’s brutal, tons! I don’t have room for all the stuff I have in the coolers. I had to rent some more coolers and we’ll see,” said Frank Mazzone from Da Vinci’s Pizza.

Beyond the pizza dough, the dough raised from La Festa goes to a good cause. The proceeds from La Festa go to a different charity every year. The organizers say this year that charity was obvious. Part of the proceeds from this weekend will go to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

“At the end of August, there’s a tornado or a hurricane somewhere. We’re just here to help. So, all the money that is raised by our committee, and a lot of money that Unico raises as well, all goes to charitable organizations that are in need,” said organizer Chris DiMatteo.

That news made Darah Dendy feel good about the money she’s bound to spend at the festival. It’s a Labor Day tradition for her family.

“I think that’s awesome, I think that’s great. I feel like anything that communities can do to help that’s awesome, so I think that’s great.”

La Festa goes until 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the final day, Labor Day.