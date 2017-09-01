LIVE High School Football Scores

Schuylkill County Police Searching for Man Accused of Assault

Posted 8:32 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31PM, September 1, 2017

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP — State police are searching for a man accused of assault in Schuylkill County.

State police say Anthony Romano, 23, Shenandoah, allegedly punched a woman in the face several times, hit her in the head with a metal object, and stole the victim’s cell phone and two tablets.

According to reports, Romano was also with another woman, who held the victim down while the assault took place. Her name has not been released.

After the assault police say Romano and his accomplice then took off leaving the victim to wander around until she found a house in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Frackville.

