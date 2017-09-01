LIVE High School Football Scores

Police Searching for Bank Robber in Lycoming County

Posted 10:56 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 09:07AM, September 2, 2017

JERSEY SHORE -- Police in Lycoming County are searching for a man who robbed a bank.

Authorities tell WNEP the crook showed a handgun at the Santander Bank on Allegheny Street in Jersey Shore and demanded cash.

The robbery happened at just after 4:00 on Friday afternoon.

The robber ran off after the hold up in Lycoming County.

2 comments

  • Fredric

    Interesting report as I can see how the police are going to need help from the G. D. C.
    This robbery was professionally planned.
    Great make up on the beard.
    Long sleeves cover the arms and tattoos.
    Ball cap and glasses.
    Walked out the door away from cameras.
    This has the markings of the bunch who did the banks in Lacawaxen (sp?) a few months back.

