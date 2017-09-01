× Labor Day at the Water Park

POCONO TOWNSHIP — For many, Labor Day is considered the unofficial end of summer and lots of families are heading to the Poconos for the long weekend.

What better way to say so long to summer than to go to a water park? Camelbeach at Camelback Resort is the perfect Labor Day Weekend destination for the Perkins family.

“We got a Groupon and we were rained out three times and we figured today was the day, not a lot of people in school,” said Matt Perkins.

But, there’s only one problem.

“It’s terrible when you get out, you freeze. But when you get back in, you’re OK.”

Temperatures will be a little on the chilly side this weekend.

Newswatch 16 found a lot of folks bundled up at the resort.

“The weather definitely plays into it, but if you prepare right, once you’re in the water, the water is all heated.”

The cold weather may slow things down at the water park but guests can still take advantage of other activities like the zip line.

“We have our zip line, we have our mountain coaster that will be running this weekend, our treetops course. Our adventures are plentiful here at Camelback, so we give you a lot of options,” said resort spokesperson Dru Brooks.

As for the Perkins family, they say they aren’t going to let the cold weather stop them from enjoying the weekend.

“It’s cold but I like it. It’s fun,” said Dylan Perkins. “It’s cold but if you stay in there for like an hour or two, you’ll be nice and warm.”

Camelbeach water park will be open all weekend before closing for the season on Tuesday.