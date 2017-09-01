Inmate Charged with Assault on Correctional Officer

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP — A correctional officer suffered a concussion after he was attacked by an inmate at a facility in Luzerne County.

Troopers say SCI Retreat inmate Shelton Smith, 31, struck Officer Rodney Wright in the head several times last week.

Wright suffered a concussion.

Smith now faces assault charges.

