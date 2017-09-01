Inmate Charged with Assault on Correctional Officer
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP — A correctional officer suffered a concussion after he was attacked by an inmate at a facility in Luzerne County.
Troopers say SCI Retreat inmate Shelton Smith, 31, struck Officer Rodney Wright in the head several times last week.
Wright suffered a concussion.
Smith now faces assault charges.
41.187796 -76.082013
Two sides
Will the jail guard be charged with abuse of power which was obviously the cause of Mr. Smith’s lashing out?