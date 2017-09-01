LIVE High School Football Scores

Delaware Valley vs Valley View

Posted 11:28 pm, September 1, 2017, by

The Cougars host Delaware Valley in a match up of two teams that got off to great starts.  Valley View also honored former head coach Frank Pazzaglia before the game by inviting back every player he ever coached at the school.  A truly big night in Peckville.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s