Woman Sentenced for Role in Casino Rip-Off Scheme

Posted 12:26 pm, August 31, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE -- A woman was sentenced Thursday for her role in ripping off a casino in Luzerne County.

Rochelle Poszeluznyj from Kingston was sentenced to probation and house arrest.

She pleaded guilty to money laundering last year.

Investigators say she was a beverage server at Mohegan Sun Pocono in 2014, and that she worked with two other men to steal more than $400,000 from the casino by copying gamblers' card info to get free slot play.

Poszeluznyj was sentenced to two years on probation with six months of it on house arrest.

Robert Pellegrini was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to his roll in the scheme and Mark Heltzel was sentenced earlier this month.

