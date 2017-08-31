× Two Northwest Area Employees Charged With Hurting Students

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP—State police have just charged 56-year old Scotty Kline of Benton and 68-year old Susan Bobersky of Shickshinny with crimes related to hurting two young boys.

According to an online profile, Kline has been an elementary school teacher at Northwest Area for more than a decade.

Troopers say in May, Kline grabbed a 9-year old boy by the arm in school and pushed him roughly up against a wall, hurting the child.

State police say the injury was photographed by the school nurse.

Kline has been cited with harassment.

“I’m very surprised. He was kind of a strict teacher. He liked some things this way and some things that way and he was also a nice teacher if you were nice to him and didn’t get into trouble,” said Christopher Madl, a seventh grader in Northwest Area.

Susan Bobersky faces charges of assault, endangerment and harassment.

Troopers say she’s a transportation aide at Northwest Area and in April, she grabbed an 8-year old boy by the face, pulling his hair and shaking his head while screaming ” Quiet!” and “Behave!” while the child cried.

The student has autism and was in a safety seat at the time.

The boy had bruises on his face and an orthopedic specialist says the child’s neck was injured.

Troopers say another student recorded the whole thing on an I-pad.

“It’s on tape. Someone has it on film. Well, that’s good. I think there should be some sort of punishment. I’d dismiss them myself if they did it to my kid,” said Ronnie Vogelbacher of Shickshinny.

“It’s pretty upsetting that like they do that to kids. Especially because my little brother is in grade school and I’d be pretty upset if that was him,” said Julia Nafus, a Northwest Area High School senior.

State police say school officials contacted ChildLine to report the alleged abuse.

Newswatch 16 contacted Northwest Area school officials about whether Kline or Bobersky are still employees.

There was no information at the time of this post.