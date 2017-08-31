× Three Plead Guilty in Death of Officer Wilding

SCRANTON — Three teens have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of Scranton Police Officer John Wilding.

Nasiir Jones, Isiah Edwards, and Tanner Curtis entered the pleas Thursday afternoon in Lackawanna County court.

Officer Wilding chased the trio after a suspected armed robbery attempt two years ago.

In this story Officer John Wilding

Wilding fell 15 feet during the chase and died from his injuries.

Prosecutors believe the officer died as a result of the teens’ alleged crime.

Nasiir Jones, Isiah Edwards, and Tanner Curtis will be sentenced immediately @wnep — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) August 31, 2017

Developing story, check back for updates.