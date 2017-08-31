In this edition of Talkback 16, callers sound off about frat brothers from Penn State on trial after the death of a pledge and a woman who wants to thank our veterans.
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers on Trial and Thanks to Vets
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Brothers and Unpopular Phone Calls
-
Talkback 16: PSU Frat Death, Stolen Donation Jars
-
Talkback 16: A Trial for Alleged Double Murder Suicide and the Trolley
-
Talkback 16: Inmate on Trial, Roadwork Inconvenience, Honoring Heroes
-
Talkback 16: Prison Murder Trial, Crimes Against Children, Thanking Rescuers
-
-
Talkback 16: New Trial, Litter Bugs and Backyard Bugs
-
Talkback 16: New State Police Barracks, Bill Cosby, Pennsylvania Teams
-
Talkback 16: Sewer Authority Audit, Frein Trial Costs, Stolen Air Conditioners
-
Talkback 16: Former Penn State Officials Sentenced, Skimming Devices, Skycam 16
-
Talkback 16: Frein Manhunt, Help Versus Imprisonment, and Early Wakeups
-
-
Video Surveillance from PSU Frat House Shown in Court
-
Penn State Fraternity Death Hearing Continues in Centre County
-
Presenting PSU Frat Texts in Court