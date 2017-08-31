The Shikellamy Braves are 1-0 after beating Montoursville. Todd Tilford's team now head to Mount Carmel to face the 9th-ranked Red Tornadoes.
Shikellamy Prepares for Mt. Carmel Area
-
Shikellamy Braves football preview
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 2017
-
Montoursville @ Shikellamy
-
Coaches’ Corner 2017
-
Annual Charity Walk Aims to Help Teacher Fighting ALS in Sunbury
-
-
Aerial View of Fabridam Inflating
-
Former Eagles Kicker David Akers Discusses When Kids Should Pick Up The Sport
-
Mount Carmel Area Football Embraces History
-
High School Stadium in Wilkes-Barre Closed for Repairs
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
-
Talkback 16: Paper Cave, Powerball, and Football Plays
-
Lackawanna College Announces New Campus in Sunbury
-
Heat Acclimation Week