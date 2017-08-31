Red Rose Diner Closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA -- Sometimes it’s really hard to say goodbye, but that’s what people were doing Thursday at the Red Rose Diner on Main Street in Towanda. People packed the diner for eggs and bacon fresh off the grill.

The diner's closing left some loyal customers feeling emotional.

“I literally started crying because I love coming down here; it’s walking distance,” said Linda Tomlinson of Towanda.

Owners of the popular downtown diner credit the diner’s success to the hard work of waitress Betty Roof. The waitress has her own following as customers admit they come in just to see her.

But for Betty, it's all part of the job.

“I enjoyed it because I enjoy the people, the customers. I have had good customers. I have enjoyed working here. I really did,” said Roof.

Roof has been a waitress for decades and 12 of those years have been spent at the Red Rose Diner.

“I have worked as a waitress for almost 50 years, like I said, giving up the job today is going to be hard,” Roof added.

Customers tell Newswatch 16 they'll miss the hometown feeling, and, of course, the food.

Josh Pierce has been coming since he was a child. His picture is even on the diner's refrigerator.

“It's kind of sad, I’ve been a regular customer for a long time like I come here a lot,” said Pierce.

Betty Roof tells Newswatch 16 she plans to keep working at another diner in the area. The property has been sold but it’s unclear what the new owner plans to do with the diner.