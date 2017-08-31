× Marywood University Students Hold Fundraising Campaign to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Harvey

SCRANTON — One university in Lackawanna County is stepping up to help the thousands affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Communication Arts students at Marywood University held a campus-wide fundraising campaign Thursday afternoon.

Students, staff and members of the community could give donations or send support in the form of written and video messages.

“We really wanted to do something, you know. Marywood teaches us from day one to live with respect and exemplify service. So we really wanted to help and raise some money for people that are struggling and we really wanted to send some support,” said Jessica Bonacci, organizer of the event.

The fundraising campaign is scheduled to continue outside the Learning Commons on Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again next week in Lackawanna County.