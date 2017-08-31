× Man Sells All-Natural Candles at Wyoming County Fair

MESHOPPEN — Joseph Merante of Forty Fort started making his own soaps 13 years ago.

“My job in New York was cut,” Merante said. “In other words, they downsized and we go into this.”

He now runs his own business selling them.

“You mix the ingredients,” Merante said. “You boil them. You pour them. You let them set. It’s a couple week process.”

The soaps are all-natural.

“It’s all natural,” Merante said. “No animal fats. Olive oil, shea butter. Some have goats milk and honey.”

This week, he`s selling them at the Wyoming County Fair.

“We’ve been doing it for awhile now and it’s just grown, you know, from the packaging and the labeling,” Merante said. “There’s been a lot of help.”

He hopes more people will choose to use soaps like his that are good for the environment.

“These are all natural,” Merante said. “No detergents. I know a lot of the big box soaps or brands are not all natural.”

If you would like to buy some of Merante’s soaps, give him a call at 570-763-5414.