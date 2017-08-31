Local Agencies Help with Day of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The American Red Cross, Disney and ABC are teaming up for a "Day of Giving" and WNEP is proud to take part in the event. Red Cross officials are asking for the one thing it needs most: financial assistance.

Bill Goldsworthy says his phone has been ringing off the hook since the weekend. He is the Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania. Goldsworthy was a flood victim, himself, of the 2011 Susquehanna River flood. Red Cross volunteers from all over came to NEPA to help out. The images coming out of Texas this week are a reminder of that 2011 devastation in the Wyoming Valley, and Goldworthy says it is our turn.

I even had a call at midnight last night, because I have my office phone forwarded to my cell phone. People are just so generous in our community," Goldsworthy said.

It is not items the Red Cross is looking for. They need money. The Red Cross has over 1,600 volunteers in Texas right now, about 25 from Eastern Pennsylvania. They have over 200 shelters and are serving 10,000 meals a day.

"That's where the money is going, where it's needed. So that's why money is more critical right now to all the big organizations like the Red Cross," Goldsworthy said.

Red Cross officials say to hang on to any clothes or items you were planning to send down, because right now there is just no place for them.

"At a later date maybe they will want cases of water but right now it's most important that we get the financial assistance," Goldsworthy said.