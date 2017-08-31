DAY OF GIVING: Help Support Hurricane Harvey Victims With Disney and ABC

King’s Beats Moravian 30-27 in Season Opener

Posted 10:52 pm, August 31, 2017, by

Zach Whitehead threw for 309 yards, ran for 83 more yards and three touchdowns, and King's beat Moravian 30-27 Thursday night. The win marks the Monarchs' first 1-0 start to a season since 2009.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

