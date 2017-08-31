Zach Whitehead threw for 309 yards, ran for 83 more yards and three touchdowns, and King's beat Moravian 30-27 Thursday night. The win marks the Monarchs' first 1-0 start to a season since 2009.
King’s Beats Moravian 30-27 in Season Opener
-
King’s football preview
-
Local Radio and TV Icon L.A. Tarone Passes Away
-
Scranton football
-
New Signs Installed Directing Traffic to Downtown Stroudsburg
-
Sports Director Jim Coles With The 2017 Penn State Football Team-Media Day
-
-
Super 16: 2017 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Coaches’ Corner 2017
-
Yards Brewing ‘Ultimate Philly Experience’ Contest 2017
-
Talkback 16: Tracking Turkeys, Football Season, and Burglars Caught on Tape
-
Mount Carmel Area Football Embraces History
-
-
Books and Bonding at Williamsport High School
-
Wyoming Area Season Preview
-
Ian Renninger Talks 2017 Pottsville Football