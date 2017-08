Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLE TOWNSHIP -- Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash near Hazleton.

State police believe the driver was speeding when her vehicle slammed into the back of another car on Route 924 (Can Do Expressway) just before midnight.

The impact forced that vehicle into a tractor-trailer in the oncoming lane.

Two people in each car were taken to the hospital.

No one in the rig was hurt.