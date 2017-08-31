× Feds: Three Used Fake Tax Returns to Steal Millions

LUZERNE COUNTY — Investigators have charged three people from Luzerne County with using fake tax returns to steal over $6 million from the government.

Jonathan Jacome, 27, of Mountain Top; Cindy Jacome, 28, of West Hazleton; and Melissa Castiglione, 30, Mountain Top, were indicted on August 8 by a federal grand jury. The case was unsealed Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that Jonathan Jacome used stolen identities to file fraudulent tax returns in 2011 and 2012, and obtained over $6 million in fraudulent federal tax refunds.

Authorities said Jacome owned three check cashing businesses through which he processed the fraudulently obtained Treasury checks.

All three face fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering, and obstruction charges.

Cindy Jacome and Melissa Castiglione are alleged to have conspired with Jonathan Jacome to launder the proceeds. The indictment also says that Castiglione and Cindy Jacome obstructed the investigation and that Cindy Jacome committed perjury, all stemming from false, evasive, and misleading testimony before the grand jury.