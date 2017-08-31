× Emotional Unveiling for New $4 Million Facility at Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE — Students, staff, and donors were emotional at an unveiling for a new $4 million Wilkes University facility, that has been ten years in the making.

Clayton and Theresa Karambelas said they have been dreaming of this moment for years.

“We are really hopeful that the countless dreams of these countless students will be realized as ours have been,” Theresa Karambelas said.

The Karambelas donated one of the largest gifts in Wilkes University’s history to make the Karambelas Media and Communications Center.

Students and staff gave them a standing ovation and personal thank you’s at the dedication ceremony.

“This new building is wonderful because now the communications studies department has a place to call home,” communications studies major Amanda Bialek said.

Previously, Wilkes communications students had classes all over campus, some even in basements. Now, they are right in the middle of the action on South Main Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“To bring them into the light of day under one roof and to do it right here on South Main Street, easily accessible to the downtown, is a very important step in the right direction for Wilkes University,” Wilkes University President Patrick Leahy said.

Another way the university is trying to connect with Downtown Wilkes-Barre is through its radio program. People on the sidewalk can now hear the school’s show through outdoor speakers.

“When you think Wilkes and Wilkes-Barre they just go hand in hand. So I’m excited to see the downtown and just be a little more closely connected,” Communications major Luke Modrovsky said.

Best of all, students said the new facility will get them ready for the competitive world of communications.

“I know it is state of the art equipment and it’s going to be what we’re going to see in the field… It’s going to look great on a resume for us, so it’s just amazing,” Communications studies major Allyson Sevolka said.

Classes began on Monday at Wilkes University. Students said this was a wonderful way to kick off the new semester.