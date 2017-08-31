DAY OF GIVING: Help Support Hurricane Harvey Victims With Disney and ABC

DEP Approves Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Permits

Posted 2:18 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 02:19PM, August 31, 2017

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved water permits for the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline project.

The proposed pipeline will run through 10 counties in Pennsylvania and transport natural gas from the Marcellus Shale region to mid-Atlantic and southern states.

The DEP says it factored in comments from residents when deciding whether to grant the permits.

Environmental officials say the permits also came with strict special conditions designed to ensure the strongest possible protection for streams, wetlands, and private drinking water wells.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

