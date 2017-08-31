DEP Approves Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline Permits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has approved water permits for the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline project.

The proposed pipeline will run through 10 counties in Pennsylvania and transport natural gas from the Marcellus Shale region to mid-Atlantic and southern states.

The DEP says it factored in comments from residents when deciding whether to grant the permits.

Environmental officials say the permits also came with strict special conditions designed to ensure the strongest possible protection for streams, wetlands, and private drinking water wells.