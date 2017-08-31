Bloomsburg Gearing Up for Season Opener Against Stonehill

The Bloomsburg football team opens the season Saturday at home against Stonehill College. This is the sixth straight season the Huskies open with the Skyhawks. Bloomsburg is 4-1 in those games in the last five seasons.
