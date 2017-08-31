DAY OF GIVING: Help Support Hurricane Harvey Victims With Disney and ABC

Air Show Leaves Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in the Red

Posted 11:03 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 11:02PM, August 31, 2017

AVOCA --  Final figures are in following August's air show in Luzerne County.

Board members are Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport are reporting that 25,000 people came out to the Northeastern Pennsylvania air show during its two-day span.

The board says the airport lost $70,000 from the event.

As for whether it'll be held again next year, the airport's director tells WNEP it's too soon to tell, but he and the board are looking into ways to improve the event if it is held again here in Luzerne County.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s