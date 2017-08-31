Air Show Leaves Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in the Red

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA -- Final figures are in following August's air show in Luzerne County.

Board members are Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport are reporting that 25,000 people came out to the Northeastern Pennsylvania air show during its two-day span.

The board says the airport lost $70,000 from the event.

As for whether it'll be held again next year, the airport's director tells WNEP it's too soon to tell, but he and the board are looking into ways to improve the event if it is held again here in Luzerne County.