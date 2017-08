Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP-- Barbara Rogers of Coolbaugh Township pleaded not guilty today.

Investigators believe she shot and killed her boyfriend, Steven Mineo.

The killing happened at their home along Laurel Drive near Tobyhanna last month.

Rogers claims Mineo had problems with an online cult centering around aliens and the end of the world.

She also claims Mineo wanted to die.

Rogers is locked up in Monroe county.