EAST STROUDSBURG -- Two children were taken to the hospital after swimming in a pool in Monroe County.

The fire chief tells us there was a strong smell of chlorine in the pool area at East Stroudsburg High School South.

Crews checked for a leak but did not find anything.

The children were with the area YMCA program and had to be checked out for respiratory issues.

The building was aired out and is expected to be open for business tomorrow.