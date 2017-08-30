Selinsgrove Quarterback Logan Leiby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Selinsgrove Senior Quarterback Logan Leiby threw for 400 yards and five Touchdowns, in the first half, against Milton last week. Leiby has school records in completions and yardage and is three TD's short of Cory Briggs for the school record in that department. Finally, Logan is within 500 yards of the District IV record for yards (6956) held by Montoursville's Brycen Mussina set last year.