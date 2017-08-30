How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Selinsgrove Quarterback Logan Leiby

Posted 6:39 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Selinsgrove Senior Quarterback Logan Leiby threw for 400 yards and five Touchdowns, in the first half, against Milton last week.  Leiby has school records in completions and yardage and is three TD's short of Cory Briggs for the school record in that department.  Finally, Logan is within 500 yards of the District IV record for yards (6956) held by Montoursville's Brycen Mussina set last year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s